Boris Johnson’s new No10 team, which includes Steve Barclay and Guto Harri, might be able to buy him some time.

Boris Johnson’s new No10 team, which includes Steve Barclay and Guto Harri, could buy him time.

Downing Street staff will include Steve Barclay, who is already a Cabinet minister, and Guto Harri, who was questioning the PM’s future just over a week ago.

Boris Johnson’s personal Doomsday Clock may have ticked closer to midnight on Thursday in the wake of the resignation of one of his closest and most loyal aides, as well as a string of other departures, but he may have pulled it back a few minutes this weekend.

The appointments of Steve Barclay as Downing Street chief of staff and Guto Harri as director of communications came as a shock, not least because the first has a demanding ministerial job and the second had only a few weeks ago questioned whether anyone would want to “walk him to the gallows” by working for Mr Johnson.

However, both are known for qualities that the Prime Minister requires right now: each is a safe pair of hands, a professional, and has worked closely with Mr Johnson, so can be expected to tell him what he may not want to hear in order to restore his leadership.

Mr Harri’s background as a staunch Remainer has been highlighted by some critics, including Dominic Cummings, and may not sit well with backbench Tory MPs who voted for Brexit.

There will also be questions about his commitment to the Prime Minister.

Mr Harri told the BBC’s Newscast podcast on January 26 that his integrity was “difficult to judge” and that he had recently spoken to someone who had previously worked for Mr Johnson and said, “I’m not interested in going in to walk him to the gallows.”

Mr Harri’s pro-European past will be countered by the presence of Leave-voting Mr Barclay, a former Brexit Secretary, as well as a number of other new appointments reportedly in the works.

David Canzini, a Lynton Crosby protege, is expected to be named as a political liaison between No10 and Conservative MPs.

According to The Sunday Times, Mr Canzini, who led the campaign to stop Theresa May’s doomed Chequers Brexit plan, will lead a charm offensive to persuade rebels to withdraw letters and stop more from being sent in.

In the coming days, this job will be crucial.

