Boris Johnson’s new spin doctor lobbied the White House Chief of Staff not to ban Huawei over spying concerns.

Boris Johnson’s new press secretary lobbied the White House Chief of Staff not to ban Huawei due to spying concerns.

According to documents, Guto Harri, who was hired by Boris Johnson on Saturday, used a 2020 meeting with Sir Eddie Lister to ask which ministers he should “nudge” on behalf of his client.

He met with then-No. 10 Chief of Staff Sir Eddie Lister, as well as three top executives from the Chinese Communist Party-linked company, on June 2, 2020.

According to minutes taken during the 25-minute video call, Mr Harri, representing lobbying firm Hawthorn Advisors, directly asked Sir Eddie which ministers he could “nudge” for assistance.

The UK’s Security Service was investigating the risks of allowing the firm access to the country’s core telecommunications network at the time.

Sir Eddie spoke openly about Mr Johnson’s views on the firm, suggesting that he did not want to ban them but was “caught” between Tory pressure and the US government.

“This PM is not anti-China and is not Donald Trump,” he insisted, adding that the PM “believes in good relations with China.”

He’s not coming from a negative perspective.”

“We are caught,” he admitted.

We want the technology, and we want it to be implemented as quickly as possible.

There is a concern from the United States, as well as a concern from the House of Commons.

“China is a source of concern for a large number of MPs across the political spectrum.”

Some are Atlanticists, some because of Covid, some because of Hong Kong, and some because of human rights.”

Mr Harri’s ties to Huawei were revealed by The Sun yesterday, but No10 defended his appointment, claiming he had previously “provided advice to the clients of a private company, which is entirely legitimate.”

However, according to the minutes, Mr Harri asked No10 directly if there were “any ­ministers we should talk to? Perhaps give a nudge in DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) or Treasury?”

Mr Johnson’s new Director of Communications has already been subjected to full security checks, according to Downing Street.

Mr Harri should not be given full access to sensitive intelligence data, according to ex-No10 aide Dominic Cummings, and “his personal mobile should be banned from No10” due to his ties to the company.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a leading China skeptic and former Tory leader, has also called for more investigation.

“Given the issue of Huawei’s threat to national security, which is why Huawei has been banned from our 5G system,” he said, “it is important that there is clarity in these matters.”

“Will Guto Harri be subjected to full security oversight now, including his past ties to Huawei?”

“In full compliance with…,” a spokesperson for No 10 said.

