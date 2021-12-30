Boris Johnson’s Omicron strategy has failed due to a shortage of Covid tests.

Boris Johnson’s Omicron strategy has failed due to a lack of Covid tests.

The Prime Minister advised people to get a test for Christmas and New Year, but did not ensure that supply was sufficient to meet demand.

Boris Johnson’s video message to the nation, in which he announced that people would be able to enjoy Christmas without new Covid restrictions, also included a clear call for people to “take a test before you visit elderly or vulnerable relatives.”

People understand that without onerous measures, they have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of Covid where they can, and messaging like this, combined with the huge spike in infections, has fueled unprecedented demand for lateral flow tests.

However, this important pillar of the Prime Minister’s strategy is beginning to sag.

He urged people to take a test before celebrating New Year’s Eve on national television on Wednesday.

But he spoke at a time when pharmacies were warning of an unsustainable test shortage and people were having trouble ordering kits online.

Ministers are currently denying accusations that they have fueled demand for tests while failing to ensure adequate supply.

However, health officials claim that delivery capacity was harmed due to reduced postal schedules over the holiday season.

The PM could have foreseen this – after all, Christmas happens every year – and put in place a backup delivery system to ensure that kits reached homes and pharmacies in time to meet demand.

Ministers will be hoping, however, that the system will be able to cope again soon, as there is a natural drop-off in social contacts in January.

The government also believes that people have had enough experience with the virus to know how to prevent it from spreading, such as by using ventilation or wearing masks.

However, there may be economic consequences if people stay in over New Year’s Eve because they are unable to take a test and be assured that they are unlikely to be infectious.

People who mix without being tested, on the other hand, will only increase the number of infections.

