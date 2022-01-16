Boris Johnson’s plan to save himself is insufficient, senior Conservatives warn, and he needs a “week of the machetes.”

Boris Johnson’s plan to save himself is insufficient, and he requires a ‘week of the machetes,’ according to senior Conservatives.

“The whole operation is a shambles,” one senior Tory sneered. “Talk about ‘Night of the Long Knives,’ it should be ‘A Week of Machetes,’ because it’s a shambles.”

Senior Conservatives have warned that Boris Johnson’s entire team needs to be overhauled if he is to survive the recent No10 party scandal.

An ex-minister and senior backbencher argued that a few policy announcements and the firing of a few Downing Street staffers are insufficient to regain voters’ trust.

Mr Johnson’s operation has been dubbed a “shambles,” and No 10 officials have been chastised for being a “metropolitan elite” who are unaware of “ordinary people’s pain and struggles.”

The Prime Minister is said to be planning policy announcements to win over backbenchers, including handing over control of Channel crossings to the military and cutting the BBC license fee, dubbed “operation red meat” by the press.

He’s also thought to be considering a “booze ban” at No. 10, as well as putting together a list of officials who could be fired.

The operation has been dubbed “operation save big dog” in reports, but No10 has dismissed the moniker.

The “flurry of initiatives” and “sacking No10 staff,” according to Tobias Ellwood, chair of the Commons defence committee, falls short.

Mr Ellwood told i that it “will not be enough to restore trust with both Parliament and the nation.”

“His entire senior team needs to be overhauled,” he said, “in order to significantly improve responsible command, strategy, and standards.”

He warned that unless the party found the right response to the wave of public outrage, it would enter a “dark chapter.”

One of the policies said to be part of Mr Johnson’s reset is to deploy the military to prevent migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats, which he believes is a mistake.

Mr Johnson’s plot has been dubbed the ‘Night of the Long Knives,’ in reference to Harold Macmillan’s 1962 Cabinet reshuffle, which saw a third of his team sacked.

“I stayed at home and voted for these rules because I wanted to be loyal, and these little scumbags were partying in Downing Street while the country was in lockdown.”

They’ve done so.

