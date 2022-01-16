Boris Johnson’s plan to save his premiership, known as Operation Red Meat, is described.

Boris Johnson’s plan to save his premiership, known as Operation Red Meat, is explained.

To appease Tory backbenchers, the leader is reportedly planning to hand over control of tackling illegal Channel crossings to the military.

Boris Johnson is trying to woo the backbench Conservative MPs who control his fate with a series of policy announcements as he fights to keep his job as prime minister.

After damaging revelations about a series of parties held at Downing Street during a time of tight Covid restrictions, here’s how Mr Johnson plans to protect his position and stay in No 10.

Mr Johnson is expected to announce a series of populist policies to save his “tottering premiership” by appealing to the MPs who have the power to remove him from office, according to The Sunday Times.

Mr Johnson is reportedly set to hand over control of tackling illegal Channel crossings to the military, announce new plans to address the backlog of operations in the NHS, and lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on January 26 under Operation Red Meat.

He also intends to freeze the annual £159 BBC licence fee for two years, announce additional funding for skills and job training for the 1.5 million people unemployed or on universal credit, and publish Michael Gove’s levelling-up white paper in the coming weeks.

Mr Johnson is set to announce a booze-free workplace at No10, in direct response to the widespread outrage at party-gate.

Not only is the opposition putting pressure on Mr Johnson, but so are members of his own party.

While only a few Tory MPs have publicly called for him to resign, The Sunday Times reports that 35 letters of no confidence have been submitted to the 1922 Committee, falling short of the 54 required to force a leadership vote.

Donor confidence is being harmed as a result of concerns about Mr Johnson’s leadership ability.

Peter Hargreaves, who gave the Conservative Party £1 million for the 2019 general election campaign, said he would be “extremely hesitant” to financially support the party at this time.

The Prime Minister’s plan to win back Conservative MPs and supporters, as well as restore faith in his leadership, is centered on Operation Red Meat.

Oliver Dowden, chairman of the Conservative Party, defended it.

