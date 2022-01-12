Boris Johnson’s PMQs excuse for a Downing Street party, according to Dominic Cummings, is “bulls**t.”

According to a former aide to Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister’s “technically within the rules” excuse was chosen over admitting that he had broken the rules and resigning.

Boris Johnson has been accused of spouting “bulls**t” in his explanation for attending a gathering in the No 10 garden during the first Covid lockdown, according to Dominic Cummings.

During PMQs, the Prime Minister told the Commons that he thought the event was legal and that it was just a “work meeting.”

Mr Cummings, who worked as Mr Johnson’s chief aide and was once a close ally, said the event was clearly a social rather than a work function.

He claimed on Twitter that the Prime Minister’s “technically within the rules” excuse was chosen because the alternative was to admit he had broken the rules and resign.

“The whole point of why I and other officials told MR [Martin Reynolds]- WTF YOU DOING HOLDING A PARTY – was because the invite was obv [obviously]totally SOCIAL NOT WORK (unlike all the mtngs [meetings]in garden),” Mr Cummings said.

“There’s no way I’m ‘technically within rules.'”

Alternative [alternative]is to admit he broke the rules (plus) resign.”

In the Commons, the Prime Minister apologized for attending the gathering in No 10’s garden for 25 minutes.

“No. 10 is a large department with an extension of the office that has been in constant use because of the role of fresh air in preventing the virus,” he explained.

“I assumed this was a work event when I went into that garden shortly after six o’clock on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before returning to my office 25 minutes later to continue working.”

“In retrospect, I should have escorted everyone back inside.”

I should’ve thought of another way to express my gratitude.

“I should have recognized that, even if it could be said to technically fall within the guidance, there are millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who were forbidden from meeting loved ones at all, inside or outside, and I offer my heartfelt apologies to them and to this House.”

