Boris Johnson’s political year in review: Despite the success of the vaccine, he had a tumultuous start and finish to 2021.

Boris Johnson’s political year in review: Despite vaccine success, his start and finish to 2021 were chaotic.

The Prime Minister made progress on his manifesto, but sleaze and allegations of wrongdoing eventually engulfed him.

Boris Johnson’s 2021 started and ended in chaos, with mounting Covid-19 cases necessitating stricter restrictions, sparking a bitter feud between the Prime Minister and his own backbenchers.

It’s easy to forget that, in between those troughs, the Tory leader was seen as the master of all he surveyed, buoyed by the successful vaccine rollout and in command of his own party.

Mr Johnson’s allies told journalists that he was already planning to stay in power for a decade after the next election, possibly surpassing Margaret Thatcher as the longest-serving Prime Minister in history.

Four pivotal by-elections could be used to summarize the year.

The first was Hartlepool, where the Conservatives won a stunning victory over Labour in May, cementing their control of the “red wall” and demonstrating the magnitude of Sir Keir Starmer’s task.

But, less than a month later, the Conservatives were defeated in their safe seat of Chesham and Amersham, which was won by the Liberal Democrats in what leader Sir Ed Davey predicted would be the “blue wall” crumbling, referring to wealthy Tory-held areas that voted to remain in the EU referendum.

In July, Labour narrowly won Batley and Spen, indicating that the Conservative advance in the North had its limits.

Third-party candidate George Galloway, whose attempt at a Commons comeback failed after a campaign accused of deliberately inflaming racial tensions, dominated the race.

Then, in December, North Shropshire, which had been held by the Conservatives for two centuries but was a Leave-supporting area with a large rural population, fell to the Lib Dems.

Early in 2022, another by-election will be held, this time less contentious but more tragic: Southend West will elect a replacement for David Amess, whose murder in October brought Westminster together for a brief moment of solemn reflection.

Despite the fact that North Shropshire did not spark the leadership change that some had predicted, he has frequently clashed with his own party.

Foreign aid cuts, tax hikes, and, most notably, the imposition of stricter Covid rules have sparked major uprisings.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.