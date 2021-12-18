Boris Johnson’s ‘vaccine bounce’ in the polls is over, and his booster announcement may have made things worse.

Boris Johnson’s ‘vaccine bounce’ in the polls has ended, and his booster announcement may have aggravated the problem.

Boris Johnson’s ‘vaccine bounce’ in the polls is over, and his booster announcement may have made matters worse.

Labour has wasted no time in attempting to drive a wedge between Prime Minister Theresa May and the health-care system, as well as scientists.

Since slapping that big blue NHS logo on his big red Vote Leave campaign bus, Boris Johnson has successfully turned a traditional Tory weakness into one of his strengths.

In the 2016 referendum, the strategy worked brilliantly (not least because the campaign was led by Dominic Cummings, who publicly stated, “I know a lot of Conservative MPs…they don’t care about the NHS”).

In the 2019 General Election, Johnson repeated the feat, promising to hire 50,000 more nurses and construct 40 new hospitals.

According to one study, the nurses’ promise swayed Labour Leave voters in the “Red Wall” far more than “Get Brexit Done.”

Because of the pandemic, the Prime Minister was able to use “protect the NHS” as a powerful tool to persuade the public to accept the restrictions, which was aided by all the “Clapping for Carers” on Thursday nights.

And, for several months after the world’s first Covid vaccination was given in the UK last December, the “vaccine bounce” in the polls seemed to link Johnson’s leadership to the health service’s quick implementation of the program.

In other words, the Prime Minister has wrapped himself in the Covid jabs, just as he has done with the Union Jack.

After a series of self-inflicted wounds, the vaccine’s political inoculation effect has worn off, according to opinion polls.

According to some, it’s unsurprising that he’s hoping for a political boost from the new booster campaign.

The Prime Minister’s “address to the nation” on the boosters acceleration plan might be jeopardized by his own tarnished image.

He could have held a traditional press conference with Amanda Pritchard, the NHS’s chief executive, Chris Whitty, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientist.

Johnson, however, was forced to personify the NHS himself out of fear of being questioned about “partygate” and other issues.

That’s a risky strategy, and Labour hasn’t been shy about driving a wedge between the prime minister, the health-care system, and scientists.

Shadow is a game character.

Infosurhoy’s UK news summary

Boris Johnson’s polling ‘vaccine bounce’ has ended, and his booster announcement may have made matters worse.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]