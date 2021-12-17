Boris Johnson’s popularity is on the decline, according to the latest polls, and his only hope is that his booster gamble pays off.

Boris Johnson’s popularity is falling in recent polls, and his only hope is that his booster gamble pays off.

It’s not often that a large number of voters change their minds in such a short period of time.

During the last two months, the Conservatives have been in free fall in the polls.

Shortly before the Prime Minister attempted to overturn Owen Paterson’s proposed suspension for violating lobbying rules, the Conservatives were polling at 39%, four points ahead of Labour.

However, polls conducted since the release of a video of a mock No.

Conservative support has dropped to 33%, six points behind Labour, following a press conference on October 10 in which reference was made to a party that would have broken lockdown regulations.

In other words, in just six weeks, Conservative support has dropped six points.

It’s rare for so many voters to change their minds in such a short period of time.

Now, voters in Mr Paterson’s former constituency have demonstrated how far the electoral tide has swung back against the Conservatives, handing the party one of the most significant by-election defeats in history.

The Conservative vote share has dropped by 31 points since 2019, the second-largest drop in any by-election in a Conservative-held seat where the main contenders also contested the previous general election.

Claims that the opposite is simply part of the natural rhythm of mid-term by-election protest, such as those that did not stand in the way of Mrs Thatcher’s general election victory, are inaccurate.

Under her leadership, the Conservatives never saw a drop in support of more than 31 points; in fact, drops of more than 20 points were uncommon and only happened in unusual circumstances.

Between 1992 and 1997, John Major, the former Conservative Prime Minister, suffered multiple by-election defeats on a similar scale, and his parliament ended in severe defeat for his party.

Mr. Johnson is smack dab in the middle of a political storm.

His personal popularity has plummeted.

According to Survation, nearly as many people viewed Mr Johnson favorably (38%) as unfavorably (42%) back in October.

Sixty-six percent of people now hold a negative opinion of it.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

