Boris Johnson’s populist clout among Conservatives may outlast Downing Street scandals, even if he does not.

Will the legacy of a bad apple leader be a party permanently defiled by his toxic impact, similar to the Republicans in the United States?

It would be almost amusing to watch Boris Johnson’s political career unravel before our eyes if it wasn’t so serious for the country.

He has spent his entire life devoted to the goal of becoming Prime Minister, even daring to compare himself to Sir Winston Churchill as a man of destiny.

He put on a clownish mask to hide his hollow soul and lack of ideas, then trampled on family, friends, the political party, and the country to achieve his goal.

Now he sits alone in Downing Street, his true character revealed by his contemptuous behavior, as close allies abandon him, cabinet ministers distance themselves, and Tory MPs demand his resignation.

Despite this, he desperately clings to the premiership, patching up his shattered team of advisers, appointing a communications chief who has called him “hugely divisive,” and pretending to be focused on serious issues while obsessing, as usual, with himself.

Johnson reportedly said this weekend that “they’ll have to send a Panzer division” to drive him out of Downing Street, hoping that enough supporters will overlook the stench of his rotting premiership and bail him out of trouble once more.

So we’ll have to put up with this unethical leader for a little longer, as he corrodes both his party and political system while Britain deals with a slew of domestic and international issues.

If Johnson is found guilty of breaking the law while in office, he refuses to say whether he will resign.

This will be interesting if the Conservatives try to rebrand themselves as the party of law and order after breaking lockdown rules and causing drunken chaos in Downing Street.

Loyalists defend their leader by claiming that he tells the truth, was ambushed by a cake, and that Partygate was a devious plot orchestrated by Remainer lawyers.

Misogynists are targeting his wife in the meantime.

Johnson “could have been a great prime minister” without her, according to one source in a new biography, but it is the prime minister who makes all the decisions.

These events, which are swirling around Downing Street like a toxic cloud, are in no way surprising.

The red flags about Johnson’s personality.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

