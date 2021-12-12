Boris Johnson’s premiership is in jeopardy due to a Covid revolt and a by-election loss.

The premiership of Boris Johnson is in jeopardy due to a Covid revolt and a by-election loss.

In the run-up to Thursday’s by-election, the Conservatives’ poll lead has eroded.

Boris Johnson faces a significant Commons rebellion this week, as well as the possibility of a bruising by-election defeat, as he prepares for a fight to save his premiership.

The Conservatives have seen their poll lead in North Shropshire slip away ahead of Thursday’s election, as they continue to deal with the fallout from the No10 Christmas parties and concerns about the Omicron variant.

On Tuesday, more than 60 Tory MPs are expected to defy Mr Johnson’s Covid-19 measures in the Commons, just two days after he announced them.

Many have made no secret of their displeasure with the decision to use Covid passes at major events, and have publicly stated their intention to vote against the Government, indicating that Mr Johnson’s authority is waning.

Mr Johnson was always in contact with Tory backbenchers, according to No10, but the Government would not budge on the measures.

According to a source, the ability to use a negative Covid-19 test result as proof of vaccination was already a compromise measure.

Following a series of scandals, Prime Minister David Cameron has emerged as a potentially toxic figure in the Tory stronghold of North Shropshire.

Tories are worried that repeated blunders in Downing Street will sway undecided voters to the Liberal Democrats, and the party has downplayed its chances of winning for the first time.

Nadhim Zahawi, a Cabinet Minister, suggested that voters may vote to oust the Conservatives from the seat as a “protest vote” to show their dissatisfaction with the government.

Following the resignation of Owen Paterson, a former Tory minister who resigned after being found to have broken lobbying rules for MPs, the election is being held.

At the last election, the Conservatives won a majority of nearly 23,000 votes.

By-elections are sometimes used to “send a message,” according to Education Secretary Mr. Zahawi.

“By-elections have historically been used as a protest vote because people know it won’t change the outcome of which party governs the country, but they want to send a message for whatever reason,” Mr Zahawi told Times Radio.

“I believe North Shropshire residents would.

