Boris Johnson’s record on Covid is under threat from Downing Street’s “bring your own booze” party.

The more difficult part for Johnson is how the latest revelation emphasizes his singular leadership style.

“The rules are clear…If the rules are not followed, I would expect disciplinary action,” health minister Edward Argar said today as he went about his thankless morning media round.

His words sent a strong message that the civil servant in charge of the “bring your own booze” event, Prime Minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds, may be on borrowed time in his job.

Last month, a photo of Reynolds and Dominic Cummings at a separate No.10 drinks gathering went viral, with Reynolds’ hands-in-the-air gesture evoking a Renaissance painting of an apostle pleading with Jesus.

Cummings claimed that the event (five days before the BYOB gathering) followed the rules of a “work meeting,” but the latest ITV News leak of an email from Reynolds provides the clearest evidence yet that some gatherings were more social than work-related.

Although former ethics chief Sue Gray is investigating the latest revelations, and No10 insisted Reynolds would not be moved to a low-profile ambassadorship, it’s difficult to see how he can continue in his current role pending the results of her investigation.

It’s possible that the investigation will take a few more days to complete.

If Reynolds is eventually disciplined, there is a clear risk that it will appear that the PM is throwing another member of his staff “under the bus” (however reluctantly).

Remember that former press secretary Allegra Stratton was forced to resign after he claimed he was “sickened” by her laughing about No.10 parties.

Legally, the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie (who, according to witnesses, was present) are unlikely to face charges for allegedly breaking the Covid rules.

They didn’t break rules on traveling for social purposes, according to lawyer Adam Wagner, because the No10 garden is their home.

Wagner suggested that there might be a legal question about whether the Johnsons were “complicit” in any illegal activity, but few expect the Metropolitan Police to pursue this, especially if they are hesitant to issue fixed penalty notices retroactively.

The way the latest revelation was delivered is, in fact, the greater challenge for Johnson.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

