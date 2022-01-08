Boris Johnson’s standards adviser has chastised him over ‘lost’ Whatsapp messages during a dispute over a flat renovation.

The Prime Minister’s standards adviser chastised him for failing to disclose all relevant information during the investigation.

The Prime Minister’s ethics adviser has warned that Boris Johnson has further eroded trust in his scandal-plagued Government by failing to hand over key information about the renovation of the Downing Street flat.

Three WhatsApp messages between Mr Johnson and Tory donor Lord Brownlow appear to have gone missing after the Prime Minister’s phone number was leaked by gossip website Popbitch.

Mr Johnson was chastised by Christopher Geidt, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial interests, for failing to give him access to the messages while he was investigating the makeover’s funding.

The Prime Minister expressed “humble and sincere regret” and blamed civil servants for failing to keep Lord Geidt informed, promising to provide more resources to his adviser in the future.

Lord Geidt, on the other hand, warned that “efforts to reclaim public confidence in Government standards” have now been “put at risk.”

Mr Johnson is expected to hear from senior official Sue Grey in the coming weeks regarding reports of Christmas parties held in Downing Street during the lockdown.

The allegations, as well as a separate sleaze scandal involving MPs’ second jobs, appear to have dragged down the Conservatives’ poll ratings.

Lord Geidt’s initial investigation cleared Mr Johnson of wrongdoing on the grounds that he had been told a charitable trust would be set up to manage the upkeep of the flat above 11 Downing Street, where the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie live.

In December, it was revealed that Mr Johnson and Lord Brownlow had exchanged messages about the bills that had not been handed over to Lord Geidt. The adviser reopened his investigation and discovered that the reason he had not been given the WhatsApps was because the Prime Minister had lost them when he changed his phone, and they were only discovered later by Cabinet Office officials who did not notify Lord Geidt.

“It is very unfortunate that the missing exchange was not obtained or made available to me,” he wrote in a letter published on Thursday, warning that if he had seen the messages, he might have done so.

