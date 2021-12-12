Boris Johnson’s TV address has caused the I’m A Celebrity finale to be postponed.

The show had to be “pushed back,” according to the producers.

Because of the Prime Minister’s televised speech about Covid, viewers of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! had to wait longer to see the reality show’s finale.

Because of Boris Johnson’s pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday evening (December 12), the start of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 finale was pushed back 10 minutes.

At 9 p.m., the nearly two-hour episode was set to air.

“We’re on in 5! Just got pushed back a little bit by Downing Street,” the ITV show announced on Twitter.

The final saw Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, and Emmerdale actor Danny Miller compete for the title of castle king or queen.

The three finalists competed in separate challenges in order to win a final dinner together, with Emmerdale actor Danny Miller attempting to secure starters, Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson attempting to secure main courses, and Saturdays star Frankie Bridge attempting to secure desserts.

Miller was the first to take on the challenge, which required him to wear a large transparent helmet filled with “castle critters” such as cockroaches, beetles, mealworms, and earthworms every two minutes, with each two-minute period earning him a star.

The actor stayed in character for the entire ten minutes.

Visit InYourArea for more stories from your neighborhood.