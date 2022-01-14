Boris Johnson’should apologize to the Queen for the Downing Street parties on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral,’ according to the Daily Mail.

Boris Johnson owes the Queen an apology for the Downing Street parties on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.

In a blistering attack, the Shadow Attorney General accused the Prime Minister of presiding over a Downing Street “culture” that permitted gatherings despite the country being under lockdown.

After reports of parties being held in No 10 the night before Prince Philip’s funeral, Emily Thornberry has called on Boris Johnson to resign and apologize to the Queen.

Labour’s Shadow Attorney General launched a blistering attack on the Prime Minister, accusing him of overseeing a “culture” that allowed boozy Downing Street gatherings despite the country being in lockdown.

Ms Thornberry spoke out after it was revealed that Downing Street staff partied until the early hours of the morning the night before Prince Philip’s socially distant funeral.

According to The Telegraph, advisers and civil servants gathered for two leaving events for colleagues just hours before the Queen was photographed alone during the service in St George’s Chapel on April 17.

By Charing Cross station, a staff member was allegedly sent out with a suitcase to buy wine from a supermarket on the Strand.

“We’re waiting for the Prime Minister to look into his heart and soul and decide whether he has a speck of human decency in him,” Ms Thornberry told Sky News.

“Because if he doesn’t, he’ll have to resign.”

How can he possibly expect to stand in front of Her Majesty at a weekly audience and look her in the eyes and act as if everything is fine?

“The only thing she should say to Her Majesty is, ‘I am deeply sorry and I resign,'” says the author.

Indoor socializing with people from outside your household or bubble was prohibited at the time.

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 9, the country was also in mourning.

The Prime Minister was not present at the time because he was away from Downing Street.

It’s the first allegation of a No10 party in 2021, and it comes as Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen joined calls for Prime Minister Theresa May to resign after admitting to attending a garden party in Downing Street’s garden in May 2020.

On Thursday night, Mr Bridgen handed in a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson, saying there was still “time to do the right thing.”

“We would not,” Ms Thornberry said.

