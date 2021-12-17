Boris must fix the Tories’ by-election disaster, which dwarfs even Downing Street’s worst nightmares.

Boris must fix the Tories’ by-election disaster, which dwarfs even Downing St’s worst nightmares.

Even Downing Street’s worst nightmares pale in comparison to the Tories’ by-election disaster.

In a super-safe Leave-backing North Shropshire seat that the Conservatives had held for nearly two centuries, a 23,000 majority was blown away.

The Lib-Dem ultra-Remainers, who came in third place just two years ago after vowing to scrap Brexit without even a second referendum, were by far the winners.

Mid-term by-elections are common for governments, but this disaster is unprecedented.

It’s the tragic result of Boris Johnson’s underhanded attempt to get the constituency’s then-MP off the hook for sleaze.

The predictable outcome of No10’s illegal parties and other scandals, as well as shambolic Covid messaging and his rambling Peppa Pig speech.

It’s what happens when you’re seen as abandoning core Conservative policies like low taxes and crackdowns on illegal immigration.

The prime minister, who was elected by a landslide and then boosted by his world-beating jabs program, has shredded a huge amount of goodwill and authority in just a few befuddling weeks.

His poll leads have vanished, giving Labour’s rabble and their wooden, opportunist leader Keir Starmer undeserved hope.

Rookie Tory MPs in former “Red Wall” seats are terrified.

It is, however, a Christmas present for vengeful and disloyal Tory Remainers, who are gleefully seizing every offer from the BBC and other EU-loving broadcasters in order to boot Boris.

He now has an immediate need to correct the problem.

In the short term, he needs to dispatch Chancellor Rishi Sunak with a decent rescue package for stricken pubs and restaurants, which have been deserted since Prof Chris Whitty’s impromptu ­Omicron doom on Wednesday.

Boris must then devise a credible long-term strategy for coexisting with Covid, rather than being thrown into lockdowns with each new variant by overworked scientists.

He needs to stop No10’s hourly stream of unforced errors and focus on voters’ daily concerns:

The rising cost of living — prices are skyrocketing, and our massive tax burden is heading in the wrong direction.

It’s also a crime.

Illegal migrants are attempting to circumvent the system by crossing the English Channel by boat.

We fear the next few months will be difficult for Sun readers.

They need a prime minister who is focused on their lives, not on crises after crises as his adversaries drag him deeper into the quagmire.

FOR OUR CRICKETERS’ SAFETY, THE TIME HAS COME TO FLY THEM HOME FROM THE ASHES.

No, it isn’t because they squandered the first Test and are now facing an uphill battle in the second.

That isn’t the case.

An Australian isolates himself.

What other reason do you need to call it a day?

If that fails, can’t we just settle the Ashes like a Formula One race?

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.