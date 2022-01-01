Boris needs to reclaim his Conservative mojo – it’s time to start over in 2022.

Boris needs to reclaim his Conservative mojo; it’s time to turn the page on 2022 and start over.

GETTING A FEW DAYS AWAY FROM THE OFFICE DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS VERY GOOD FOR EVERYONE – especially those in Downing Street.

Even the most hardworking souls can be rejuvenated by spending time with loved ones outside of the Westminster bubble.

And boy, do they need a long, hard period of reflection to remember what it means to govern as a Conservative.

From the No 10 parties to the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, there was an avalanche of bad headlines leaving Westminster in the run-up to Christmas.

But now is the time to turn the page and begin anew in 2022.

We must reclaim the British people’s trust and demonstrate why we are deserving of re-election in the future.

Boris Johnson’s landslide 80–seat majority has been in place for two years, but there are warning signs that should be flashing brightly.

Margaret Thatcher taught us that the Conservative Party is nothing if it is not pro-business and pro-cutting taxes.

Re-discovering this must be one of our New Year’s resolutions.

A Conservative government cannot be justified in having the highest tax burden in 70 years.

That can’t be justified by any self-respecting party member.

This year’s “big squeeze” and how ordinary people will cope with the cost-of-living crisis must be at the top of the Treasury’s to-do list.

Families are already feeling the pinch, but it’ll only get worse this year — and likely much worse.

It all starts with an increase in National Insurance to cover the costs of the NHS and social care, which will be deducted from paychecks beginning in April.

Energy costs have already risen, potentially costing households hundreds of pounds this year.

The first thing ministers could do is reduce energy-related VAT.

This should be simple enough to accomplish now that we have left the EU.

This would be a true Brexit dividend, forcing Labour to decide whether they truly support the benefits of Brexit or whether they want to keep VAT on energy bills, as we would have to do if we remained in the EU as they desired.

Rather than being reliant on other countries’ supplies, we need to rethink our energy security by increasing our nuclear capability and examining our gas, oil, and fracking reserves.

In short, more affordable energy is needed rather than always the greenest energy.

As we hope to see the pandemic end this year, the cost of living may prove to be Boris Johnson’s biggest headache.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.