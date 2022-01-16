Boris’ presidency has played out like a Netflix series, so how does it stack up against his predecessors’ misfortunes?

Boris Johnson received a text from Winston Churchill’s grandson on the day he became Prime Minister.

“When my grandfather became Prime Minister, he opened a bottle of champagne with the family,” his old friend Sir Nicholas Soames told me.

‘Here’s to not screwing it up,’ he proposed as a toast.

“And I told Boris, ‘I hope you don’t screw it up for the sake of all of us.’

That’s my wish for Boris.”

“And what are you afraid of?” I inquired of Soames.

“I’m worried that he’ll screw it up.”

Johnson knows he is on the verge of fulfilling his friend’s darkest fear after 907 days in No 10.

So far, his tenure has resembled a Netflix box set written by a frantic scriptwriter, blending Shakespeare, Monty Python, and The Sopranos.

So, how does Johnson’s current predicament compare to those of some of his predecessors in No 10 since WWII — and how will his own story end?

When Harold Wilson, the Labour Party’s leader, returned to Downing Street in 1974, his three most powerful advisers were embroiled in a bitter feud and jealousy.

On one side, he had Marcia Falkender, his long-time political secretary, who was rumored to have slept with Wilson at one point.

Joe Haines, his press secretary, and Bernard Donoughue, a professor at the London School of Economics, were on her side.

Donoughue told me that Marcia had a strong grip on Harold.

“He was scared of her.”

He’d reach for the brandy bottle when she was attacking him.”

With the tension, the PM was becoming ill, and his personal doctor, Joe Stone, was always on call.

“Dr Stone came into my room one day and said he was concerned about the stress Marcia was causing Harold,” Haines explained.

He stated that something needed to be done.

“Joe Stone then said, ‘I could get rid of her.’

I’m her physician.

I’d also be the one to sign the death certificate.”

“Imagine the headlines,” Haines countered.

The Press Secretary is involved in a plot to assassinate Marcia Falkender.

No. 10 is the site of a murder.

As a result, both Bernard and I said no.”

Margaret Thatcher, the first female Prime Minister of the Western world, was a great election winner, much like Boris Johnson.

The Iron Lady, however, had rusted after 11 years.

She lost the first round of voting to another blond bombshell, Michael Heseltine, and had to decide whether to fight in the second.

That is something I will never forgive or forget.

She called each of her Cabinet ministers individually to see her.

Almost everyone suggested…

