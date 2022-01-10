Boris wants to follow science on Covid because science says it’s time to dismantle ‘Plan B’ and reclaim our lives.

THE PAST TWO YEARS HAVE BEEN DIFFICULT FOR THE COUNTRY, WITH SO MANY OF US SUFFERING FROM BEREAVEMENT.

However, recent statistics show that the virus is finally in retreat, thanks to our world-class vaccine program.

The UK Health Security Agency released data yesterday showing that cases fell by nearly 10% in a week, to 142,224, for the fifth day in a row.

Now is the time to start thinking about how we’ll live with Covid and get on with our lives with a sense of urgency.

Some excellent ideas have already been proposed — and should be implemented.

People should have less time to isolate themselves.

It seems reasonable to cut it to five days.

The current ten-day requirement (seven if testing negative) is causing a physician and nurse shortage in hospitals, as well as a shortage of other key workers.

Then we must begin dismantling “Plan B” and returning people to their offices rather than working from home.

This is not only for the sake of reviving businesses, but also for the mental health and well-being of their employees.

Commuter traffic, which is the lifeblood of our cities, is in desperate need.

While it is correct to follow science, it is not the same as following scientists.

One thing is certain: we must never go into full lockdown mode again.

Those advising the government should be aware that previous lockdowns have wreaked havoc on the economy as well as people’s health.

Why is this so?

Consider those who have been diagnosed with cancer, heart disease, or other illnesses but have been unable to receive treatment.

Then there are the kids who have fallen even further behind their peers than before.

That’s why Prime Minister Boris Johnson was correct in refusing to agree to another lockdown.

Our vaccine rollout has allowed us to become the most free country in Europe, which is a credit to the government.

It’s cast a pall over our immediate neighbors.

So far, 53 people out of every 100 have received a third vaccination in the United Kingdom.

In comparison, only 37 out of 100 people in France and 43 out of 100 in Germany have received the booster.

Without a doubt, that incredible rollout has saved lives.

Our seven-day rolling average for Covid death is just 2.73 per million, compared to 3.17 in France and 3.19 in Germany.

And, thanks to the booster program, we were able to spend Christmas with our loved ones while other countries imposed severe restrictions.

It’s all too easy to forget, but no modern government…

