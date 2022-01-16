Boris’s relationship with us is coming to an end, and it’s tinged with regret.

Whether you like him or not, there’s no denying that Boris Johnson treats the United Kingdom like a demanding, dim-witted, large-breasted mistress who needs to be soothed, fobbed off, and placated on a regular basis.

Anything is possible if you promise her.

Lower energy bills as a result of Brexit? Lower taxes and sunnier uplands for all? Border control? No problem, darling.

But, even as he clings to power by his chewed fingernails, it’s worth pondering: Would Boris Johnson’s replacement really be better at navigating our way out of this 21st-century plague known as Covid-19?

It’s possible that it’s too late to wonder.

Boris’ corrosive narrative — the perception that during lockdown, there was one law for the wine-sipping, cheese-eating elite and one law for the rest of us — may have already sealed his fate.

But, if Boris Johnson had never been born, how would our country have turned out?

Without Boris, I believe we would still be in a post-EU referendum limbo, a zombie-like state in which the United Kingdom was neither in nor out of the European Union.

A global embarrassment.

Without Boris, the most extremist Labour leader in our country’s history could be gurning on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street right now, while Hamas and Hezbollah representatives tucked into chocolate digestives in the back garden.

And, without Boris’ big-spending, big-talking, big-dreaming, would our scientists have gotten the unprecedented financial support they needed to create our world-beating vaccination program? I honestly don’t think so.

All of these accomplishments are significant.

And yet, and yet — it’s entirely possible that Boris will be gone in a matter of months, days, or even hours.

Some of his former supporters would welcome his demise.

Because we should be talking about living with Covid, the six million people on the NHS waiting list, reopening our schools, and the impending cost-of-living crisis.

Instead, we’re talking about entitled, tone-deaf Tory oafs “enjoying the lovely weather” while the rest of the country was unable to attend a loved one’s funeral due to lockdown.

We should be discussing how to re-energize this country following the worst health crisis in a century.

Instead, in the comfortable corridors of power, we’re discussing lockdown-breaking Brie and Sauvignon Blanc.

It’s completely infuriating.

Boris Johnson’s 57 varieties of cock-up aren’t good enough for this country.

Experts discuss the PM’s fate as a result of the local elections in May, as well as more toxic revelations from dumped guru Dominic Cummings and the contents of Whitehall…

