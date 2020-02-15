Boris’s threat to walk away from the EU without a trade deal will fail says former No10 boss

Boris Johnson’s threat to walk away from the EU without a trade deal will fail, a former No10 boss has warned.

Lord Barwell, who served as Theresa May’s Chief of Staff, said he does not believe the threat of a no trade deal is effective.

The Prime Minister told Brussels this week that he would walk away if the EU demanded alignment with its rules.

Mr Johnson insisted there is no need to tie the UK to Brussels regulations, or vice versa, as he condemned growing protectionism around the world.

The senior Tory said: ‘I think the EU believe the government might well decide not to do a deal, and they’ll regret that,’ on BBC Radio 4’s Week in Westminster programme.

He added how the primary interests of the EU were maintaining the single market and customs union and the ‘integrity of their institutions’, according to The Sun.

‘We can’t give you the kind of access you have at the moment without any of the obligations, because if we did that everyone would leave the club.’

The peer said how the EU meant there is a price to pay for Britain leaving the union.

Lord Barwell encouraged Mr Johnson to find ‘some kind of landing zone’ between the PM’s speech and the draft mandate seen by the commission.

He predicted the Prime Minister will eventually compromise and these settlements would include fishing access to the UK’s waters.

And the ex-chief of staff who oversaw Theresa May’s two-year-long negotiation said Mr Johnson would conclude with a ‘fairly skinny trade deal’ that would be added to over time.

Setting out his vision for the country’s post-relationship on Monday, the Prime Minister told EU leaders he wants a-style free trade agreement.