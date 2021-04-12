Borsa Istanbul flat at weekly open

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,392.25 points on Monday, decreasing slightly by 0.07% or 0.99 points from the previous close.

At Friday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was down 1.65% at 1,393.24 points, with a daily trading volume of 18.9 billion liras ($2.8 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose slightly to 8.1900 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 8.1710 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was also up to 9.7400, versus 9.7230, while one British pound traded for 11.2500 Turkish liras, down from 11.2520 at the last week’s close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $62.70 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).