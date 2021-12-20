Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closed Monday with losses.

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s stock exchange, closed with losses on Monday.

The BIST 100 index has dropped 28.11 points, or 1.35 percent, from its previous close.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Monday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index finished with losses for the second trading day in a row, closing at 2,056.36 points.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index opened the day at 2,007.04 points, down 28.11 points, or 1.35 percent, from Friday’s close of 2,084.47 points.

According to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for (dollar)1,801.55 at the end of the day, down from (dollar)1,810.15 at the previous close.

As of 6.49 p.m. local time (1549GMT), the price of Brent crude oil had dropped 5.2 percent to (dollar)69.68 per barrel.