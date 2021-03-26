Borsa Istanbul up at Friday open

ANKARA

Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,409.20 points on Friday, rising 1.06% or 14.85 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was down 1.38% as it closed on Thursday at 1,394.36 points, with a daily trading volume of 27.4 billion Turkish liras ($3.45 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.9600 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), from 7.9500 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 9.3800 from 9.4050, while one British pound traded for 10.9500 Turkish liras, up from 10.8910 at Thursday’s close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $62.95 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).