Borussia Dortmund ‘agree terms’ with Man Utd target Jude Bellingham

Manchester United transfer plans included Birmingham starlet Jude Bellingham

Manchester United transfer target Jude Bellingham looks destined to join Borussia Dortmund.

The Birmingham forward is one of the hottest prospects in England.

Despite being just 16 years old, he already looks the real deal for Championship outfit Birmingham.

Bellingham has racked up 34 appearances this season and scored four goals.

That’s put him firmly on the radar of United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wants to build his side around exciting young players.

But according to ESPN , United might have missed the boat. It’s suggested terms between Bellingham and the Bundesliga giants have been agreed.

Bayern Munich had also been sniffing around, but they have now subsequently cooled their interest.

Dortmund’s decision to snare Bellingham might have handed United another transfer boost.

The Premier League side retain a long-running interest in Jadon Sancho.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watze insists the England international is happy in Germany, though.

“I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future”, Watze told BBC Sport.

“In my opinion, I don’t think he wants to leave.

“We have a very confidential relationship between us and him and his agents. We will discuss it.

“It’s not a question of money. For us, it would be the best position if he stays at Borussia Dortmund.

“We have enough money. We want to have titles. I think this team has a lot more potential with Jadon than without Jadon.”