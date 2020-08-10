Borussia Dortmund Not Alarmed By London Visit, Include Sancho In Pre-Season Squad

Jadon Sancho remains a player of Borussia Dortmund despite heavy links to Manchester United. The 20-year-old flew to London recently to attend an event. Others viewed it differently, aware that English international could connect with United officials. Regardless, BVB is not worried about such and says the trip is common for players or as long as it is not risky.

“It’s common and fine for players to go home before a training camp if they’re not risky,” Dortmund’s press spokesman Sascha Fligge said via Goal. “The same goes for Jadon. From our point of view, the pictures that have been shown to us do not violate the current Coronavirus Protection Ordinance or hygiene regulations.”

Dortmund remains firm on its stance of holding a deadline for Sancho. That date is Aug. 10, a deadline that United is reportedly not intimidated by. BVB wants $141 million for the English winger and the Red Devils are wary of meeting that asking fee.

As mentioned in a previous post, the Red Devils may end up passing on Sancho and focus on other targets. Among their possible alternatives include Kingsley Coman or possibly Leon Bailey. As far as Bailey is concerned, the player’s injury history may have given United something to think about though this was something they were already aware years back.

With Dortmund and United yet to reach an agreement for Sancho, the 20-year-old has been included in BVB’s pre-season training squad, Sky Sports reported. Sancho traveled with the club in the Swiss spa town of Bad Ragaz. Also making the trip was a new recruit, Jude Bellingham.

Despite these developments, the book may not entirely be closed on Sancho. Like most clubs, United is also feeling the financial pinch brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are working on a tight budget and need to sell off some assets if they want to pursue Sancho.

It is possible United passes on Sancho for now and wait for things to settle down. If no deal goes down this summer for Sancho, it could be an entirely similar scenario next season.

United completed big-money deals for Bruno Fernades and Harry Maguire in the past transfer windows. However, the situation right now with the coronavirus situation far from being contained.