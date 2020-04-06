Borussia Dortmund reserves stadium to treat COVID-19

ANKARA

German football club Borussia Dortmund converted part of its stadium to a treatment center for patients with the novel coronavirus.

Borussia Dortmund announced online that Signal Iduna Park’s north stand would be reserved starting Saturday for COVID-19 patients and suspected cases.

The club renovated a section for coronavirus patients with the help of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Westphalia-Lippe (KVWL).

Opened in 1978, Signal Iduna Park is the largest stadium in Germany with a capacity for 81,365 people.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surging past 1 million, with more than 55,700 deaths. Over 221,500 people have recovered.

Germany is the third-worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe after Italy and Spain.

According to the most recent statistics by local authorities, Germany’s death toll increased to 1,111 on Friday, while the total number of cases surpassed 85,000.