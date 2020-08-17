Borussia Dortmund Signee Jude Bellingham Pressuring Self Beyond $33M Price Tag

Borussia Dortmund’s new prized addition, Jude Bellingham, is now preparing for a new challenge in the Bundesliga following his successful season with Birmingham.

Aware that his run is one of the reasons why he became the most expensive 17-year-old in football history, Bellingham plans to repay the vote of confidence by letting it all out in the field. BVB paid £25 million ($33 million) for Bellingham, beating teams like Manchester United to him.

Despite the price tag, Bellingham is surprisingly not pressured in any way. He seems more concerned about how he can live up to the expectations of his new club, Goal reported.

“No, not really. It’s almost a nice thing to have, BVB putting that much faith in me to deliver,” he told reporters of his massive transfer fee. “But, for me, the pressure I put on myself is more than the pressure of any price tag or [expectation from any]media outlet. I will try and do the best for me and this club regardless of the price tag.”

However, Bellingham appeared cautious about expectations. Having played for Birmingham for so long, he admitted that it was hard to let go. But given the opportunity to play for a big club, Bellingham said it was not a hard decision to make.

“But I think in life you have to take opportunities, and this is a huge one for me to come and play for such a big club. It wasn’t a hard one [decision]for me to come here,” he said.

And being the new guy, Bellingham already underwent the standard initiation.

It wasn’t a tough one as all he had to do was sing “Hey Jude” by the Beatles. But instead of doing that, he caused a bit of a disappointment when he opted to sing “So Sick” by Ne-Yo. All was forgotten when the 17-year-old started singing, resulting in his teammates bursting into laughter.

Aside from him, other players who had their turn to sing as part of their initiation included Erling Haaland, Emre Can, Thomas Meunier and Mateu Morey. It was a pretty cool moment for Der BVB as they prepare for the Bundesliga set to kick off next month.