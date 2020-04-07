Borussia Dortmund’s stadium houses COVID-19 testing center

Photo taken on April 3, 2020 shows a medical staff wearing protective suits, standing in the COVID-19 testing center at Borussia Dortmund’s stadium in Dortmund, Germany. Borussia Dortmund’s stadium housed a COVID-19 testing center From April 4. Rooms in the Westfalenstadion’s north stand have been prepared to take in people suspected of suffering from COVID-19. It is hoped the center will relieve pressure on the medical facilities in the city of Dortmund. (Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Xinhua)