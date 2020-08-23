‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Chapter 50 Preview, Spoilers, Release Date: Final Battle Begins

Boruto, Naruto and Sasuke join hands to fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki. “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Chapter 50 is set to showcase the conclusive battle between the trio and Isshiki in another dimension.

This article contains spoilers from chapters 49 and 50

Boruto and Isshiki find themselves in a new dimension after the portal opens in chapter 49.

Twitter user Organic Dinosaur has shared the preview for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Chapter 50 hinting Isshiki’s fate. The preview suggests there is no looking back for the trio as the final battle against Isshiki begins.

In the last chapter, Isshiki has teleported himself to Konohagakure village. “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Chapter 49 begins with the villagers going about their daily business as one of them notices Isshiki hovering over the village.

Isshiki uses his abilities to scan the village as he is looking for Kawaki. Meanwhile, the villagers are evacuated because a battle is about to begin. Isshiki asks the Shinobi about Kawaki, but they refuse to give any details.

Later in the chapter, Naruto is looking for Isshiki and Shikamaru and others decide to take Kawaki to a safer location away from the villain.

Meanwhile, Isshiki and Naruto bump into each other. In the meantime, Sasuke tells Boruto that only Naruto and him can deal with someone like Isshiki. Boruto confesses he is scared of losing control over himself and hurt the people of Konohagakure.

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Chapter 49, Naruto and Isshiki engage in a battle. Isshiki wants Naruto and his comrades to return Kawaki to him. During the fight, Sasuke emerges to assist Naruto. Sasuke hurls his katana at Isshiki, who will try to shrink it. However, the villain is shocked when he is unable to shrink the weapon.

It is revealed that Boruto transforms into a katana and now comes face-to-face with Isshiki. Suddenly, a portal opens and Boruto and Isshiki enter it leaving Naruto and Sasuke behind.

Toward the end of the chapter, Naruto and Sasuke follow them and enter the new dimension.

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Chapter 50 is scheduled to release Sunday, Sept. 20. Fans can read the latest chapter online on Manga Plus and Viz.