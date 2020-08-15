‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 161 Live Stream Details, Spoilers: ‘The Castle Of Nightmares’

Boruto and company visit the castle in the Land of Silence as they continue their search for the Hashirama Cells. “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 161 takes Team 7 on an adventure as a new villain emerges.

This article contains spoilers from episodes 160 and 161

The Kara Actuation Arc will see a new villain named Deepa in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 161. The preview trailer for the upcoming episode teases the look of this antagonist.

Meanwhile, the trailer starts with Mugino, Kirisaki, Sarada and Boruto discussing the butler’s Hashirama cell-infested arm. It looks like Kirisaki, the medical ninja from the Land of Mist, will cure him because later the butler is shown guiding Boruto in the castle.

Another scene for the trailer shows Yubina piercing a needle in Mitsuki’s arm, who has recovered from Hashirama Cell’s illness. It is likely she might use his blood to cure the girl infected by the mysterious cell.

The trailer for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 161 ends with a shot of a trap opening in the castle.

In the last episode, Boruto and his comrades end up in the Land of Silence in search of intel for the mysterious Hashirama Cells. Later, they meet a shopkeeper who knows the ins and outs of the place. He tells them a member from the research team sold the Hashirama Cell and departed.

Boruto and company also find out about Kirisaki, who arrived in the Land of Silence to share his knowledge about the cell with a client. Konohamaru takes Kirisaki’s form to meet the client. However, instead of the client, they meet an old man, who tells them that he is the client’s butler. When Kirisaki asks about his employer, the butler drops a shocker and shows them his Hashirama Cell-infested arm. He asks Kirisaki to cure him and prove that he is a real doctor.

The cast of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” anime includes Yuuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima as Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki, Akira Ishida as Gaara, Hidenori Takahashi as Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo as Shikamaru Nara and Nana Mizuki as Hinata Hyuuga.

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 161 is scheduled to air Sunday. Fans can watch the episode online via live streaming on Crunchyroll. Currently, the episodes are available in Japanese with English subtitles.