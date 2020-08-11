‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 161 Preview Trailer, Spoilers: Deepa’s Arrival

The butler has the Hashirama Cell as the mystery surrounding the cell deepens. “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 161 is set to introduce a new villain named Deepa.

This article contains spoilers from episodes 160 and 161

The official preview trailer for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 161 is out teasing the Hashirama Cell crisis that will take the heroes to the Castle of Nightmares.

Sarada wonders why the butler has the Hashirama Cell. She cannot believe the butler’s employer would inject the cell in his body just to test the skills of the person they are making a deal with.

However, they need to act fast before the butler dies due to infection from the cell. Moreover, he is the only lead they have. The second half of the trailer shows the butler taking them inside the Castle of Nightmares.

The preview trailer also shows a glimpse of Deepa, who is joining the series as the new villain.

In the last episode, Boruto, Sarada, Mugino and Konohamaru arrive at the Land of Silence. The land is plagued with lawlessness and extreme poverty and has turned into a haven for evil ninja from other nations.

Boruto and his comrades meet a shopkeeper, who knows a great deal about the place and the Hashirama Cell. He reveals a man named Kirisaki, a medical ninja from the Land of Mist seems to know about the Hashirama Cell.

During the episode, it is revealed Kirisaki was called to the village by a client who needs his knowledge of the mysterious cell.

The gang catches Kirisaki and Konohamaru takes his form. Later, Konohamaru, who has transformed into Kirisaki, and Boruto meet the client, who calls himself the butler.

Before they can strike a deal, the butler wants to test if he is the real Kirisaki and for the test, he reveals his Hashirama Cell-infested arm and asks Kirisaki to cure him.

