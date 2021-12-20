Bosnia and Herzegovina has launched an investigation into Serb politicians in the Republika Srpska entity.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has opened an investigation into Serb politicians in the Republika Srpska entity.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Bosnian Serb parliament’s recent actions violate the Dayton Peace Agreement.

Prosecutors in Bosnia and Herzegovina opened an investigation into politicians from Republika Srpska on Monday, weeks after a Serb legislator threatened to leave the federation unless the government addressed the country’s mounting political problems.

Milorad Dodik, a Serb member of the country’s Presidential Council, made a provocative statement on the Prosecutor’s Office agenda, telling lawmakers in Republika Srpska that the breakup of Bosnia and Herzegovina would be “inevitable” if “we cannot overcome the difficult situations we are in.”

On Dec. 1, he spoke at an extraordinary session of the entity’s National Assembly.

Dodik declared on November 11 in Banja Luka, the country’s administrative capital, that Republika Srpska would “leave the country” in such a scenario.

During the meeting, it was decided to draft a new Constitution, with Banja Luka being proposed as the new capital of the Republika Srpska.

Furthermore, the government of Republika Srpska must develop legislation and regulations governing security, defense, tax administration, and the judicial system within six months.

The US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy embassies, as well as the EU representation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, strongly condemned the decision and urged the assembly to reverse course.

The Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement released Monday that the extraordinary session on the “transfer of common institutions” was an attack on the constitutional order and the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian war in 1992-95.

“Many Serb politicians have been named in the investigation, including Milorad Dodik and Republika Srpska Entity Head Zeljka Cvijanovic,” the statement continued.

According to the office, Goran Selak, the leader of the Serb Socialist Party, was interrogated for the first time as part of the investigation early Monday morning.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is embroiled in a political crisis.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is currently engulfed in a political conflict between Bosniaks and Serbs who live there.

The conflict erupted after Valentin Inzko, the former Bosnia-Herzegovina high representative, amended the criminal code in July to prohibit the denial of genocide and the glorifying of war criminals.

Bosnian Serb lawmakers responded by threatening to boycott the country’s institutions.

Dodik criticized the amendments and advocated for them in the Republika Srpska parliament.

The Serb politician who vehemently opposed all of the Office’s legal changes.

