Bosnia and Herzegovina has sent letters of protest to the Russian, Chinese, and Serbian embassies.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has sent protest notes to the Russian, Chinese, and Serbian embassies.

Attending unconstitutional anniversary celebrations of the Republika Srpska is “gross interference” in Bosnia’s internal affairs, according to the minister.

Bosnia and Herzegovina sent protest letters to the Russian, Chinese, and Serbian embassies on Monday, accusing them of defying a top court ruling by sending embassy representatives to mark the anniversary of the autonomous Republika Srpska’s founding.

Official participation in these celebrations, according to Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic, amounted to “gross interference” in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s internal affairs.

The relevant decision of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Constitutional Court was included in the protest notes, which stated that such actions could disrupt bilateral relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has protested the presence of representatives from embassies at commemoration ceremonies in Banja Luka, which it sees as a violation of the Constitutional Court’s upper ruling.

According to the notes, the ministry was forced to strongly condemn this behavior, which threatens friendly relations.

Bosnian Serbs commemorated the Republika Srpska entity’s founding with a celebration.

The celebrations began on Sunday with a parade in Banja Luka, the entity’s administrative capital.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic, and ministers from her Cabinet, as well as the Chinese and Russian ambassadors to Sarajevo and far-right French deputies, were among those present.

Order issued by the court

Jan is regarded as important by Bosnian Serbs.

The most important holiday in their tiny state is September 9.

The Bosnian Constitutional Court, however, ruled in late November 2015 that celebrating Republika Srpska Statehood Day could be discriminatory to other ethnic groups in the country.

The Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian War in 1995, created Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Constitutional Court.

Its decisions are legally binding, and it is made up of two Bosniaks, two Serbs, two Croats, and three foreign judges.

In September 2016, Serbs in Republika Srpska, in defiance of Bosnia’s highest court, passed a contentious referendum on a “national holiday” by a large margin.

In the Serb-majority region, more than 99 percent of voters chose Jan.

9 as “Statehood Day,” raising fears that the referendum will be the first step toward independence from Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was torn apart by violent ethnic conflict in the 1990s.

Prosecutors also called Milorad Dodik, the then-leader of the Republika Srpska, to testify about the contentious referendum on his entity’s “national holiday.”