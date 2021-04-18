Bosnia: Cardinal’s nephew converts to Islam

BELGRADE, Serbia

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s leader of the Catholics, Cardinal Vinko Puljic’s nephew has converted to Islam.

Danko Puljic’s decision came in Ramadan with a ceremony at the Kalibunar Mosque in the central city of Travnik on Saturday, under the guidance of imam Aljo Cikotic. He also changed his name to Emir.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the imam said Danko felt “very peaceful,” and it is a moment of great happiness for the mosque as well.

He shared that another woman, Antonija, also converted in the holy month, and chose the name Ayse.

Muslims comprise the single largest religious community in Bosnia, a country on the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe.