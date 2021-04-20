Bosnia-Herzegovina reopens embassy in Libya

TRIPOLI

Bosnia and Herzegovina reopened its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, the Libyan Embassy in Sarajevo said in a statement.

Visa services have resumed at the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Libya, the statement said.

The recent move will contribute to the common interests and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of tourism and trade, it added.

Many foreign missions which had been closed for several years due to the conflict and political crises in the country began operating again after Libya’s new interim government was sworn in last month.

Libya has been beset by conflict since former longtime strongman Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. Civil war ensued in the aftermath and it has persisted for nearly a decade.

The oil-rich country has recently witnessed positive developments following a breakthrough in which rival parties agreed on Feb. 5 this year on a unified new executive authority that will govern Libya in the lead-up to national elections on Dec. 24.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz