Bosnia politician condemns Israel’s attacks on Palestinians

BELGRADE, Serbia

The president of Bosnia’s Party of Democratic Action condemned Israeli police violations against Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem.

“The bloodshed in the holy month of Ramadan, the removal of Palestinians from their homes is an attack on civilizational values,” said Bakir Izetbegovic in a statement.

He pointed out that all kinds of discrimination and violence on religious, ethnic and ideological differences should be called out. “Like all people in the world, Palestinians should live in safety …,” he added.

Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid clashes with Israeli police.

Protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Friday evening, using stun grenades and gas bombs. Women were also targeted by Israeli forces, according to witnesses.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.