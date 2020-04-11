Bosnia praises Iran’s fight against COVID-19

The Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bisera Turković, wrote in a message to her Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, praising Iran’s steps in the fight against the deadly corona virus, reports IRNA.

It expressed its solidarity with the government and the Iranian people, and expressed its regret and sympathy for the loss of a number of Iranians with the virus.

Kianoush Jahanpour, head of the PR Department of the Iranian Ministry of Health, said today that 35,465 out of a total of 68,192 people infected with the coronavirus survived, while 4,232 have unfortunately died.

