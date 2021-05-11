Bosnian officials condemn Israel’s attacks on Palestinians

BELGRADE, Serbia

Bosniak member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidential Council and the President of the Islamic Union condemned Israeli police violations against Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem.

Sefik Dzaferovic said that he deeply regrets the images of violence in Masjid al-Aqsa.

“Disrespect for the mosque and worshiping Muslims in this holy month of Ramadan deserves condemnation in every way, ” said Dzaferovic.

He added urged the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) to stip this violence against civilians.

Meanwhile, Kavazovic said that attacks on Muslims are unacceptable.

“The Palestinian people expect from all over the world to react to the injustice done against them in their homeland. It is the duty of all those who stand up against apartheid politics and defend the rights of the Palestinian people, ” said Kavazovic.

He pointed out that what is happening should not only be the struggle of the Palestinians, but the struggle of humanity.

The whole world must react and this injustice must end. We, as Bosniaks, stand by our Palestinian brothers, ” said Kavazovic.

Also, Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo illuminated its city Hall with a Palestinian flag in solidarity with the civilians.

Major Benjamina Karic said on social media that Sarajevo city is in solidarity with all innocent victims and their families.

Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood amid clashes with Israeli police.

Protests came as the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Friday evening, using stun grenades and gas bombs. Women were also targeted by Israeli forces, according to witnesses.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.