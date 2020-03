Bosnian region raises $12.3 mln via 6-mo T-bills at…

SARAJEVO, March 2 – Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic raised 22 million Bosnian marka ($12.3 million), bellow its 23 million marka target, via an auction of six-month treasury bills on Monday to help finance maturing debt, the Banja Luka Stock Exchange said in a statement. Below are the auction details: 2/03/2020 10/02/2020 YIELD 0.0000 0.0000 OFFER 23 million marka 30 million marka TOTAL BIDS 22 million marka 41 million marka ASSIGNED 22 million marka 39.99 million marka ($1 = 1.782 marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic)