Bosnia’s Serb leader: Erdogan’s support is crucial to Bosnia’s future.

Bosnian Serb leader: Erdogan’s support will determine Bosnia’s fate.

According to Milorad Dodik, problems in Bosnia and Herzegovina can be resolved through the mediation of Turkey, Serbia, and Croatia.

Serb leader Milorad Dodik said Wednesday that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s fate is dependent on discussions among local legislators with the support of Turkey’s president.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Serb member of the Presidency expressed satisfaction with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s visit to Turkey.

“During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina last year, I stated that the problems in Bosnia and Herzegovina can be resolved through the mediation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic,” Dodik told the SRNA news agency.

“The fate of Bosnia and Herzegovina depends on local politicians’ dialogue with Erdogan, Vucic, and Milanovic’s support.

Apart from that, no one’s opinion will help Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

When asked about the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina during a joint press conference with Vucic in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said the men wanted the three leaders of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Presidential Council to meet in Ankara or Belgrade to work out the country’s current political issues.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is currently embroiled in a political conflict between Bosniaks and Serbs.

The conflict erupted after Valentin Inzko, the former Bosnia-Herzegovina high representative, amended the criminal code in July to prohibit the denial of genocide and the glorifying of war criminals.

Bosnian Serb legislators responded by threatening to boycott the country’s institutions.

Dodik slammed the amendments and pushed for the contentious separatist measures in the Republika Srpska legislature.

Internationally, the actions have been criticized for violating the 1995 Dayton Accords and undermining the country’s constitution.