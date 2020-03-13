Boston Celtics hold on to beat Indiana Pacers

The Boston Celtics let a 19-point lead slip but managed to hold on for a thrilling 114-111 victory over Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

The Celtics clinched a play-off spot for the sixth season in a row with the win.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 30 points, while Gordon Hayward had 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Tonight’s @jetblue Play of the Game goes to none other than @smart_MS3 for making plays when it counts 😤 pic.twitter.com/rVbmE3dlTE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 11, 2020

Domantis Sabonis was in top form for Indiana with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Brooklyn Nets scored a nail-biting 104-102 victory at the Los Angeles Lakers, with Spencer Dinwiddie scoring 23 points.

Dinwiddie made the tie-breaking jump shot with 28 seconds remaining before Anthony Davis missed a three-point attempt on the buzzer.

Caris LeVert made 22 points as Brooklyn started a four-game California road trip by upsetting the Lakers, who lost for only the second time in 13 games.

LeBron James had 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers.

[email protected]_25 puts it on ice in your @MaimonidesMC Play of the Game ❄️ pic.twitter.com/D5LtgETE2I — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 11, 2020

James Harden made 37 points as the Houston Rockets ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-111 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Rockets’ losing streak dropped them to sixth in the Western Conference with the play-offs fast approaching.

Russell Westbrook scored 27 points for Houston, while D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 28.

Beard x Brodie #[email protected]_USA | #CreatingOpportunities pic.twitter.com/w2Me8E22db — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 11, 2020

The San Antonio Spurs beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 119-109, despite Luka Doncic’s 38-point haul, the Orlando Magic won 120-115 at the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers triumphed 121-105 at home to the Phoenix Suns.

The Los Angeles Clippers crushed the Golden State Warriors 131-107, the Washington Wizards beat the visiting New York Knicks by a 122-115 scoreline and the Chicago Bulls won 108-103 at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.