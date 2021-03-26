Boston Celtics sign French guard Fournier

ANKARA

The Boston Celtics on Friday strengthened their squad with French basketball player Evan Fournier.

“IT’S OFFICIAL. Welcome to Boston @EvanFourmizz [Fournier],” the Celtics said on Twitter.

The team also shared a photo with the 28-year-old shooting guard donning the club’s classic green jersey.

In an online statement, the Celtics said Fournier was signed from the Orlando Magic “in exchange for guard Jeff Teague and two future second round draft picks.”

French international Fournier has been playing in the NBA since 2012.

He played for the Denver Nuggets in 2012-2014 and the Magic from 2014 to 2021.

This season, Fournier averaged a career-high of 19.7 points in 26 games with Orlando.

Separately, he helped France win bronze medals in the 2014 and 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup tournaments.