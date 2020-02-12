Botafogo sack coach Valentim

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Botafogo sacked head coach Alberto Valentim on Sunday after the team’s 3-0 defeat to Rio de Janeiro rivals Fluminense in the Carioca championship.

The result left Botafogo third in Group A and without hope of advancing to the competition’s knockout phase.

“[We] thank the manager for his professional conduct… and wish him well in the future,” read a brief statement posted on the club’s social media accounts.

Assistant coach Fernando Miranda also left his position, the statement added.

The two-time Brazilian Serie A champions are expected to name a caretaker manager on Monday before deciding upon a full-time replacement for Valentim.

The 44-year-old, who also managed the club in 2018, led Botafogo to just seven wins in 17 matches in his second spell in charge.