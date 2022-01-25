‘Both sides applaud Turkey’s peaceful role in the Ukraine-Russia crisis.’

Despite escalating tensions in the region, Turkiye supports dialogue between the two sides, according to a spokesman for the Justice and Development (AK) party.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkiye’s Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman praised Turkiye’s positive contribution to the Ukraine-Russia crisis on Monday.

“While many countries and leaders around the world can only address one side of the crisis, Turkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are the only ones who can present a solution that is acceptable to both sides,” Celik said at an AK Party Central Executive Board meeting chaired by Erdogan.

During the closed-door meeting at the party’s headquarters, Celik said, recent developments in domestic and foreign policy, as well as issues of digital politics and metaverse technology, were discussed in depth.

Regarding the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Celik emphasized the importance of Turkiye’s peaceful role in promoting diplomatic negotiations between the two parties.

He emphasized the importance of Turkiye’s desire to end current tensions and prevent the emergence of new conflicts in the Black Sea region for regional peace.

Celik said existing tensions could trigger other regional crises through the domino effect, indicating that the region is not prepared for a new war.

He also emphasized the significance of Erdogan’s upcoming visit to Ukraine in February in terms of easing regional tensions.

Erdogan also told the meeting that following his visit to Kyiv, he will hold official talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Celik.

The United States and its European allies have warned that Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine by stationing over 100,000 troops along its border with the former Soviet republic, as well as significant artillery and tank deployments.

Moscow has denied that it is planning a military offensive, claiming that its troops are conducting routine drills.

Celik also stated that Erdogan will host a forum on the metaverse soon.

The forum, which will be organized by the AK Party, will cover the technological, philosophical, political, and economic aspects of this concept, he said.

Zehra Nur Duz contributed to this article.