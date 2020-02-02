Botswana aim to ‘finish off’ Namibia in 2020 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier

GABORONE, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Botswana under-20 national soccer team intends to see off Namibia in the second leg of the preliminary round of the 2020 FIFA under-20 Women’s World Cup.

The two sides are scheduled to meet in Gaborone of Friday evening with Botswana carrying a big 7-0 aggregate score lead from the first leg encounter played in Namibia two weeks ago.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Botswana coach Jacqueline Gaobinelwe said her team was in a very good shape and was confident of victory and progress to the next round of the qualifiers’.

She said preparations for the game have went well and they tried to address the weaknesses they identified in the first leg match so the team can keep the wining momentum.

Gaobinelwe said despite the comfortable lead they have, she knows Namibia is coming better prepared and will want to revenge, but they are also ready to thwart of any danger posed. Botswana’s lethal striker Michelle Abueng, who put five goals against Namibia in Windhoek to lead the scoring charts in the qualifiers will be expected to cause trouble to the Namibian defence once again.

For her part, Botswana goalkeeper Bame Mokibe said she is hopeful to continue with her good form in goal and keep another clean sheet. She said it was important for the team to win and keep up the momentum going into the next stage of the qualifiers, which will get tough.

The winner of the match will face either South Africa or Zambia in the second round. South Africa currently holds a 2-0 lead from the first round match.

Meanwhile Namibia coach Kasaona Uerikondjera said they will be bringing a completely different game for the second leg match. She said her side was not adequately prepared for the first leg match evidenced by the 7-0 drubbing and they are going to avoid another loss.

The 2020 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup will be played in Panama and Costa Rica in August.