Botswana announces record number of new COVID-19 cases

GABORONE, March 2 (Xinhua) — Botswana announced 2,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases between 23-26 February on Monday’s weekly update, the largest number recorded in a single update so far.

With the first case reported in March 2020, the southern African country has totally registered 30,727 cases with 332 fatalities, announced Mosepele Mosepele, deputy coordinator of the Presidential Task Force for COVID-19.

The announcement followed an address by President Mokgweetsi Masisi last Friday that recent research conducted had shown that 80 percent of local cases are of the new variant first detected in neighbouring county South Africa in December 2020, which was reported to be easily transmittable.

The first patch of vaccines are expected to arrive at this month, according to President Masisi.

Mosepele warned the public that despite opening up sales of alcohol, they should continue abiding to strict COVID-19 regulations and avoid any form of gatherings that might result in further spread of the virus. Enditem