Botswana awards athletes for winning bronze medal at World Athletics Relays

GABORONE, May 5 (Xinhua) –The Government of Botswana on Wednesday congratulated it’s men’s 4X400m Team for clinching a bronze medal at the just ended 2021 World Athletics Relays in Poland.

“We are excited that the Men’s 4X400m team has now firmly secured it’s place at the impeding Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, increasing not only our team size, but most significantly, medal prospects,” said Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare during a press brief in Gaborone.

The government will award the Botswana men’s 4X400m team with 50,000 Pula each (about 4,591 U.S. dollars), added Rakgare.

Minister Rakgare further mentioned that the government have committed 13 million Pula (about 1.1 million U.S. dollars) in the current financial year to ensure adequate preparation of team Botswana to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and in addition 2.8 million Pula (about 257,139.88 U.S. dollars) that will be made available for preparations for Tokyo 2020.

Team Botswana arrived on Tuesday evening 8:40 p.m. local time at Sir Seretse Khama International airport in Gaborone, Botswana from Poland. Enditem