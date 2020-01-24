Botswana celebrates 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China

GABORONE, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Chinese Embassy in Botswana celebrated the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in Gaborone on Jan. 21.

The event also marked the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana, Zhao Yanbo, said the two countries adhere to an independent foreign policy of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

“We each view the other’s development as our own opportunity, and we each seek to promote the other’s development and prosperity through closer cooperation.”

“In the meantime, as guardians of the international order and champions of multilateralism, we share broad consensus on international affairs and are both committed to upholding the common interests of developing countries,” he said.

China has rendered within its capacity, assistance for Botswana’s economic and social development, including helping build the Botswana Defense Force.

More than 40 China-aid projects in Botswana cover a wide range of areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, education, health and housing.

“In the past four decades China has dispatched 15 medical teams with a total of over 500 doctors and nurses to Botswana, providing medical care and treatment to local patients. We have also sponsored thousands of Botswana citizens in various sectors for study or training in China,” said Zhao, adding that the relations are at a new historic starting point blessed with important opportunities for stronger growth.

For her part, Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Unity Dow, said Botswana attaches high importance to relations with China and is proud to be celebrating four and a half decades of fruitful friendship and cooperation, which has expanded and deepened under the guidance of both countries’ successive leaders.

“We have benefitted and continue to benefit from each other’s successes in many ways,” stated Dow.

The leaders in two countries are very clear in their intentions to strengthen the Botswana-China partnership, said Dow.

To date, the two countries have over 30 bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding covering social, economic, technical and technological cooperation, as well as human resource development.

Botswana and China have witnessed an increased growth in areas of development including trade and investment, tourism as well as people-to- people interaction.

Botswana also appreciates the important role of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation as a vital framework that contributed to efforts of advancing the cause of Africa’s socioeconomic development.