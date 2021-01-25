Botswana closes president’s office for COVID-19 disinfection

GABORONE, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Botswana has announced temporary closure of the president’s office for COVID-19 disinfection and staff testing.

The development came on the backdrop of health authorities’ enhanced vigilance against the COVID-19 introduction and spread at the residency of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, after some officials serving the presidency closely tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement made on Sunday said normal services will continue to be provided by staff working from home.

“The closure of the office of the President is out of abundance of caution following the detection of positive COVID-19 status among some staff members, and the subsequent enhancement of safeguards to prevent possibilities of the spread of infection,” said Andrew Sesinyi, permanent secretary for Government Communications in the office of the president.

Botswana’s COVID-19 cases have been on a steady rise, a development that has been attributed to high movements across the country during a festive season, with more COVID-19 infections being recorded in January. Enditem